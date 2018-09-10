Charity offers financial help for kids with heart defects

Hart for Hearts is offering financial assistance to families with children born with congenital heart defects.

The organization is the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund, which raises public awareness and provides financial assistance to families and expenses associated with urgent pediatric cardiology healthcare.

Since 2015, Hart for Hearts has assisted a number of families in Cayman with funds that enable them to pay utility bills, travel or accommodation expenses and allow parents to take time off work so they can be with their child and seek guidance from doctors.

Funds are raised through donations and various events put on by Hart for Hearts and the Cayman Heart Fund. The first Hart for Hearts Foundation Kidfest fun day fundraiser was held in June at Pedro St. James to honor the late Nolan Evans.

The organization was founded by Ben Hart. His son Hugo was born in 2012 with a rare congenital heart defect, which required his family to be based in the United States over three months. Due to his family’s journey, the cause of bringing awareness to the problems families in Cayman face when their babies are born with a congenital heart defect is one that is close to his heart.

In an effort to highlight these problems as well as raise funds to assist these families, Mr. Hart, along with his wife Charlotte, created the “Hart for Hearts” initiative.

To apply for financial assistance or to find out more, contact the Cayman Heart Fund on 916-6324 or email [email protected]