The old George Town Public Library will transform into a concert and performing arts venue once a month, starting this Thursday evening.

The Cayman Arts Festival has partnered with the Cayman Islands Public Library Service to launch the new culture series, “Music at the Library,” with the aim of promoting Cayman Islands musicians, artists and performers.

The first installment will include a lineup of local musicians – Glen Inanga (piano), Sarah Newton (violin), Naomi Allnutt (violin) and Dequan Smith-McConvey (cello) – performing the classical works of Mozart, Haydn, Bloch and Faure.

For future performances at the library, Cayman Arts Festival Executive Director Marius Gaina hopes to incorporate readings from poets and writers as well.

The debut event will also feature a recently donated, handmade Shigeru Kawai piano, imported to the island from London. Mr. Gaina said the limited-edition instrument was donated by an unnamed foundation.

“It’s a very good piano,” he said. “It’s not a Mercedes but it’s a Lexus.”

The donation will serve not only during performances, but also as a teaching tool for young musicians. It will also save the festival piano rental costs.

Mr. Gaina spoke highly of all the performers who will be featured Thursday, but encouraged the public to keep an eye out for cellist Dequan Smith-McConvey.

Dequan, 15, has twice attended the Luzerne Music Center summer camp through the Cayman Arts Festival. While at the prestigious music center in New York State, he was able to learn from gifted musicians in a distraction-free environment.

“He progressed a lot. After two years sending him for a month there, he decided it’s time for him to focus on becoming a professional cellist,” Mr. Gaina said.

Dequan is the kind of gem that Mr. Gaina says the festival seeks to polish, adding, “he’ll be big.”

Thursday’s performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be held in the old library building. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $5 for students and $20 for adults.

The next concert is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Those who wish to participate or who would like to know more can contact Mr. Gaina at [email protected] or at 922-5550.