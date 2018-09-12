CTMH Doctors Hospital urologist co-authors study

Results of a study carried out in part by CTMH Doctors Hospital urologist Dr. Joel Slutsky have been published in a medical journal.

Dr. Slutsky co-authored and surgically participated in a new study that focused on a “treatment with an adjustable long-term implant for post-prostatectomy stress incontinence: The ProACT™ pivotal trial.”

The study was published in Neurourology and Urodynamics and presents 18-month follow-up results for patients enrolled in the study, which was conducted to support a U.S. Food and Drug Administration pre-market approval application.

The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of the ProACT™ Adjustable Continence Therapy for the treatment of post-prostatectomy stress urinary incontinence. A total of 123 subjects underwent ProACT™ implantation from July 2005 through June 2007, of whom 98 completed the 18-month follow-up, according to a press release issued by CTMH Doctors Hospital.

“The average surgical time was 32 minutes, resulting [in] the demonstration of the safety and efficacy of this newly FDA-approved therapy, showing significant improvement in objective and subjective measures of SUI in mild, moderate, and severely incontinent male patients.

“The duration of the implant procedure is short, and complications are mild and easily resolvable,” the press release stated.