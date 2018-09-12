Owners of three vehicles, including two passenger buses, reported Monday that their vehicles had been broken into overnight.

The break-ins occurred in the district of George Town.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a report that two vehicles had been broken into at an address on Anchorage Avenue in George Town. The front windows of the vehicles, a Toyota Hiace passenger bus and a Honda Civic, were smashed and the vehicles ransacked. Nothing of value was reported stolen, police said.

Officers also responded to a report that a Toyota Hiace passenger bus had been broken into and ransacked in Tempest Way. Police said a quantity of cash and some personal items were taken in that break-in.