Woman stabbed during fight

Police arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of wounding after another woman was stabbed during an altercation in George Town Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at the Crown Square Plaza on Eastern Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Police said the woman sustained a serious injury after being stabbed. She was transported to hospital by private car where she remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday. The 17-year-old also sustained minor injuries in the incident and was treated at Cayman Islands Hospital. She was in police custody Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppers.ky/home.