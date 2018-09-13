It seems that Culture at the Cinema, held at Camana Bay Cinema each month, has no intention of screening anything lighthearted for the time being. After the bloody battles of “Macbeth” in July and the melancholy of “Giselle” in August, it presents “Julie” – a dramatic production that teaches lessons about the dangers of lust and love – showing on Sept. 15.

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown,” “NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire”) and Eric Kofi-Abrefa (“The Amen Corner”) feature in the cast of this brand new production, directed by Carrie Cracknell (“NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea”) and broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas.

Plot

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

This new version of August Strindberg’s play “Miss Julie,” written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London.

The original “Miss Julie” was written in 1888 and has since been performed on stages throughout the world.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby is an English stage, TV, and film actress. From 2016 to 2018, Kirby portrayed Princess Margaret in Peter Morgan’s Netflix series “The Crown,” for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series in 2018. She starred as Estella in the BBC adaptation of “Great Expectations,” Joanna in Richard Curtis’ romantic comedy “About Time” and “Mission Impossible: Fallout.” She is known mostly for her stage work, having won acclaim and awards for various productions, including “Streetcar Named Desire” with Ben Foster which transferred to New York; with Variety in 2016 called her “the outstanding stage actress of her generation, capable of the most unexpected choices.”

‘Julie’ shows for one night only on Sept. 15 at Camana Bay Cinema. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Only 18 and older will be admitted.