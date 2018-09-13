Professional wedding photographer Rebecca Davidson named Sticky Toffee Lane after her family’s favorite dessert – sticky toffee pudding.

Before that, the area was known as Batabano and was nothing but bush, according to longtime West Bay resident Captain Kem Jackson.

“The property around that area was owned by Ernest Jackson family … there was nothing in the area but high cliff rock until the Jackson family excavated the property and people started building homes,” Mr. Jackson said.

Located off Batabano Road in West Bay, Sticky Toffee Lane is not far from Morgan’s Harbour and Calypso Grill, whose signature dessert inspired the Davidson family when naming the road.

At first glance, there’s nothing special about Sticky Toffee Lane, just bush and one house at the top of the road. Then, as you near the end, tucked away down the quiet and secluded lane is Shangri-La Bed & Breakfast, consisting of five private cottages set amid sweet-smelling plants, a man-made lake, cool breezes and iguanas basking in the sun.

Ms. Davidson’s brother George Davidson, a real estate agent, found the location years ago. He said he had found a “gem in the middle of the bushes,” and his family immediately bought the property.

“It was my sister’s idea to name the road Sticky Toffee Lane when the family was trying to come up with a name after building Shangri-La Bed & Breakfast some 18 years ago,” Mr. Davidson said.

By that time, the family had fallen in love with Calypso Grill’s sticky toffee pudding, and his sister thought it was a fun and cool idea to name the road.

“It was just a dirt road. When friends came to visit, we had a hard time explaining to them were it was. They also had a hard time finding the place,” Mr. Davidson said.

Eventually, he called government to find out if he could name the road. He was told 50 percent of the people living on the road had to agree. Fortunately for the Davidsons, only one other person lived on the lane.

Neighbor Errol Rankine took one look at the papers, “Sticky Toffee Lane, huh … oh, that’s my wife’s favorite dessert,” he said.

Sticky toffee pudding is a British dessert consisting of a very moist sponge cake, made with finely chopped dates, covered in a toffee sauce and often served with a vanilla custard or vanilla ice cream.

It was made famous in Cayman by Calypso Grill chef George Fowler who (literally) wrote the book on the dessert: “Going Down Sticky Toffee Lane.”

Two years ago, the Davidsons sold their property to Canadian Dean Gross.

Mr. Gross said he has attempted to maintain the same tranquil charm about the place from when he first bought it. “Many of the locals never heard of the place, with its 10 rooms, hot tub, pool and nice atmosphere overlooking a calm lake,” he said.