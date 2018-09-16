Isaac fizzles out, but rain in store for Cayman

A tropical storm that had Grand Cayman in its projected path last week had mostly dissipated in the Caribbean by the weekend, according to a Sunday update by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.

A broad area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Isaac was located about 200 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, the NHC said in a Tropical Weather Outlook this weekend.

Some slow development is possible over the next couple of days, but afterward, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive and re-development is unlikely, the NHC said.

The remnants of Isaac are forecast to bring showers and thunder to Cayman beginning Monday afternoon, with heavy showers expected Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said showers may become heavy at times, leading to possible flooding of low-lying areas.

Allan Ebanks, a meteorologist with the NWS, said he expects Cayman to see over an inch of rain from Monday evening to Tuesday evening.

The rain will start to decrease Wednesday morning, he said.

Isaac caused power outages when it rolled over Puerto Rico as a tropical depression late last week, bringing wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph.

The U.S. territory is still recovering from last year’s devistating Category 4 Hurricane Maria. Nearly 60,000 homes still have makeshift roofs not capable of withstanding a Category 1 storm.

Isaac previously caused some flooding earlier in Dominica as well.

Elsewhere, Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression after wreaking havoc across the Carolinas.

The storm continues to produce widespread heavy rains, and the NHC said flash flooding and major river flooding are expected to continue over most of the Carolinas.

Contains reporting from the Associated Press