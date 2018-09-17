Isaac remnants to drench Cayman

The remnants of Tropical Storm Isaac are expected to drench the Cayman Islands over the next two days, with the rain starting to decrease Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said a broad area of low pressure associated with remnants of Isaac moved into the Cayman area Monday afternoon.

Showers started Monday, but most of the rain is expected to fall Tuesday, leading to possible flooding of low-lying areas, the NWS warned.

Avalon Porter, a meteorologist with the NWS, expects the system to bring 1.5 to 2 inches of rain in the coming days.

“This might provide localized flooding,” he said.

The weather service forecasts wave heights of 3 to 5 feet Tuesday, with higher swells especially on the south and southeast coast of Grand Cayman.

The NWS forecasts an increase in cloudiness and shower activity as the system continues to move west.

The NWS advised small boats to exercise caution over open water on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, gives the system only a 10-percent chance of cyclone formation over the next 5 days. In a Tropical Weather Outlook, the NHC said environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive for re-development to occur by Wednesday, when the system moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula.