A bus driver reported he was robbed by a passenger Sunday evening on Shedden Road in George Town, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The driver said he picked up the passenger in West Bay and that the man sat next to him at the front of the bus.

“When the driver slowed to drop the passenger off near the intersection of Shedden Road and Main Street, the passenger drew a knife and demanded cash from the driver,” RCIPS said in a statement. “A struggle ensued, during which the driver received a wound to his leg, and the bus collided with a wall on the roadside.”

The culprit made off with a quantity of cash and escaped toward Elgin Avenue.

The driver was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and later released.