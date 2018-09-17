A man and woman were arrested at Kaibo Public Beach Thursday for allegedly taking marine life from a marine park out of season.

RCIPS officers attended Kaibo Public Beach in North Side in response to a request from Department of Environment marine officers, who had been searching a vehicle belonging to the suspects.

A substance thought to be ganja was also recovered during the search.

The suspects, a man age 35 and woman age 37 of Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja and suspicion of taking whelks outside of season.

They were transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre and later bailed.

Whelk season begins Nov. 1. Between May 1 and Oct. 31, no one may take whelks in the Cayman Islands, or purchase, receive or possess whelks taken in the islands.

The catch limit is two-and-a-half gallons in the shell or two-and-a-half pounds of processed whelks per person per day during the open season.

