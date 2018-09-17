The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to a report of an altercation outside a bar on Frank Sound Road in North Side over the weekend.

The incident, involving a man and two women who were known to each other, is currently under police investigation.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and subsequently released. A car at the location was also damaged during the altercation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.