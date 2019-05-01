Police responded to a report of a burglary on Frank Sound Road around 2:30 a.m. today.

A woman, at home with her children, was alerted to the presence of an intruder and dialed 911, according to a police news release.

A man had entered her residence and was attempting to take a handbag, the RCIPS said.

The woman retrieved the bag after confronting the intruder.

She received a minor scratch during the struggle.

The man fled the residence on foot in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God.

The suspect is described as being about 5 feet in height, and of brown complexion. He was wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Frank Sound area early this morning is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.