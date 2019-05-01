Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old man found at a home on Frank Sound Road on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a 3pm call reporting that the man had been found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

It was the second such call in the same day. Earlier, a 51-year-old Jamaican man was found unresponsive in his Bodden Town area home after he did not show up to work. He too was later pronounced dead.

A police spokesman said both incidents are under investigation but do not appear to be related.