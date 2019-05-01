HSM articled clerk called to Bar

HSM articled clerk Suneeta Lee was called to the Bar on Wednesday, having completed her articles at the law firm.

Her admission was moved by HSM Senior Associate and Principal Sarah-Jane Allison, who summarised her qualifications for Justice Cheryll Richards.

Lee joined the firm in June 2016 as a legal intern and started her clerkship in October 2017. During her time at HSM, she covered a wide range of practice areas, including intellectual property, debt collection, litigation, corporate services, property, immigration and employment, according to a press release from the law firm.

She graduated from the Truman Bodden Law School in 2017, attaining a Distinction in the Professional Practice Course. She was awarded the OL Panton Memorial Prize for best overall performance on the Professional Practice Course 2016/2017 and the Attorney General’s Trophy for outstanding performance in the qualifying examination. She also attended the Truman Bodden Law School from 2013-2016 and attained an LLB (Hons) degree from the University of Liverpool.

Addressing the court, Lee said, “I recognise and accept the responsibility that comes with being an officer of the Court. I would like to thank Huw Moses and the partners and management of HSM for giving me the opportunity to work for such an incredible firm.”

Since HSM opened its doors in 2012, this is the second articled clerk to be called to the Cayman Islands Bar. Majdi Beji was the first and remains at the firm.

Lee will be joining HSM as an associate in the property division, assisting with development transactions, acquisitions and disposals, as well as landlord/tenant matters across residential and commercial properties.

Managing Partner Huw Moses said, “Our firm continues to grow with a qualified local attorney and we couldn’t be more proud of Suneeta. I look forward to working with her in serving our valued clients.”