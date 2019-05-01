Pinnacle Media recently launched a charity dress-down day to benefit local organisations.

Held on the last Friday of every month, a different charity is chosen to receive funds donated by Pinnacle staff and the public.

Pinnacle invites the community to join in the charity drive each month. Those who stop by Pinnacle Media’s offices on Shedden Road and donate to the chosen charity receive a free Friday newspaper.

Pinnacle’s most recent charity dress-down day was held in April and raised $117.52 for the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

The next dress-down day is Friday, May 31. Funds are earmarked for Canine Friends, a foster-based dog rescue group that partners with shelters in the US and Canada for adoptions.