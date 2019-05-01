After a Grand Court jury convicted him of indecent assault, Corey Robert Dodge was sentenced this week to three years, three months imprisonment.

Dodge, 45, had pleaded not guilty, saying he thought that what occurred was consensual.

The offence took place at the home of a friend of Dodge’s, whom he was visiting. The victim was already there. There was no evidence she and Dodge knew each other before that night.

At some point, the woman asked her host if she could lie down for a while before going home. She then went into the host’s bedroom.

Later, other guests and occupants left the premises. Dodge also left, but returned. No one else was present when he re-entered the premises. He went to the bedroom and the assault took place.

In passing sentence, Justice Marlene Carter said the offence appeared to have been opportunistic and it was quite possible that alcohol was a major factor.

The woman had been the victim of a previous sexual assault and this incident had a significant impact on her, the judge noted. A victim impact statement indicated that she felt socially alienated, embarrassed, ashamed and unable to get back to her previous level of functioning. She had lost her self-confidence and was subject to panic attacks when approached by a man.

The judge described the woman as a vulnerable victim, in part because, “This complainant believed she was safe and she had a right to that expectation.”

The judge accepted that Dodge had worked in Cayman a number of years, he had no previous convictions, he had expressed victim empathy in his social inquiry report, and he felt extremely remorseful that the woman had felt violated. He said he did not mean to hurt her.

The maximum sentence for indecent assault is 10 years, the judge explained. Cases with a similar level of harm and defendant culpability have attracted sentences in the range of one to four years. On this basis, she imposed the term of three years, three months.