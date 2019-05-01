The annual conch and whelk season is officially closed.

Cayman’s open season for conch and whelk, which runs from Nov. 1 to April 30, closed on Wednesday. Anyone possessing, attempting to sell or attempting to buy locally caught conch or whelks during the closed seasons will face prosecution under the National Conservation Law, according to the Department of Environment.

The DoE is also reminding the public that lobster season is now closed and will not reopen until Dec. 1.

“These closed seasons for each species usually coincide with that species’ annual mating and reproductive season, which is important for us because it gives the species a chance to replenish and increase their numbers,” said Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour in a statement.

To report poaching, call 911 or DoE enforcement officers on Grand Cayman at 916-4271 or on Little Cayman at 925-0185.