An overstayer who stole a woman’s bag from Seven Mile Beach while she was swimming has been sentenced to deportation.

The bag owner had notified police officers on beach foot patrols of the theft on March 27. Police said in a statement that a man “behaving suspiciously in the area was seen and was pursued, but not apprehended”.

After examining CCTV from the area and receiving information from the community, police went to a location on Powell Smith Drive in West Bay on April 23, where the stolen bag was recovered. Officers arrested a 30-year-old Jamaican man living nearby on suspicion of theft and booked him into custody. They then discovered that the man was overstaying in the Cayman Islands, and the Customs and the Border Control Enforcement Department was notified.

When police obtained a search warrant and searched the residence, they recovered items that had been inside the bag.

The man pleaded guilty to theft and overstaying. He received an adult caution and has been sentenced to deportation. He is expected to leave the island soon, police said.

“This case shows that keeping our beautiful beaches theft-free is a group effort,” said Robert Graham, superintendent of Uniform Operations. “Thanks to the immediacy of the initial report from the visitor, and the information received from the community, [Community Policing Patrol] officers were able to track the offender, make an arrest, recover stolen property and identify a separate immigration offence. This is a good example of the kind of enforcement we can deliver together.”