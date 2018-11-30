Brian Uzzell, former Compass owner, dies, age 82

Brian Uzzell, who spent 40 years in the Cayman Islands news business and was former owner of the Caymanian Compass, died Friday following a long illness. He was 82.

Mr. Uzzell passed away at his home in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Born in Derby, England, Mr. Uzzell moved to the Bahamas in 1969 and then to the Cayman Islands in 1972. A couple of years later, he became involved in the Caymanian Weekly newspaper, the precursor of the current day Cayman Compass.

He was owner and publisher of the Compass for decades until he sold the company to David and Vicki Legge in 2013.

In 1992, he bought the Lighthouse restaurant with two partners.

Mr. Uzzell was awarded the Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour for his contributions to media in Cayman in 2008.

The Cayman Compass will run a full obituary in Monday’s newspaper.