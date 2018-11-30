‘Cayman vs. The World’ tennis match set for Saturday

Two top local tennis players will take on world-acclaimed professionals this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club in an event dubbed as “Cayman vs. The World.”

Cayman’s team is comprised of the territory’s top ranked International Tennis Federation player, Callum Theaker, as well as Nigel Mitten, a former top-ranked Association of Tennis Professionals player.

The duo will take on Canadian pro Peter Polansky and American pro Nicholas Monroe. Polansky was Canada’s number-two ranked player from 2008 to 2010, and Monroe has won three ATP World Tour titles.

After the doubles match, Polansky and Monroe will face each other in a singles exhibition.

The matches are being held as part of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club’s Christmas party, but tickets are also available to the public.

For more information and to secure tickets, contact [email protected]