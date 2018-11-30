Boxing gym gets an upgrade

Boxing in the Cayman Islands has received a boost with a series of upgrades to the Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s national training facility.

Initially created with funding from the Cayman Islands Government, the gymnasium was in need of some tender loving care.

Employees from corporate sponsor Broadhurst LLC worked with the Boxing Association over a five-week period to clean, pressure wash and paint the facilities, as well as sponsoring the installation of a new sign. Local artists provided motivational artwork on the interior.

Programs

The Boxing Association has been investing in grassroots initiatives and collaborating with schools, with the aim of cultivating boxers at younger ages, which will allow the national team to draw on a pool of well-rounded, disciplined boxers.

Early in 2018, Second Vice President Tristan Wesenhagen worked with government’s education counselor Dr. Stephanie Edwards to launch an eight-week pilot “Fit Mind” program. This program was aimed at building participants’ skills and confidence through sports.

On the back of the success of this program, CIBA now offers customized services to Fit Mind, John Gray High School and Hope Academy, in addition to its long-running YMCA afterschool program. CIBA’s intention is to grow these offerings further to yet more schools.

These initiatives have required increased participation from volunteers and coaches, and have led to the implementation of a “train the trainer” program, whereby young Caymanian boxers, including Blayze Wood, Sabien Barnes and Theodore Kelly, have been trained to run sessions and are being supported for certification by the CIBA.

For information about CIBA’s programming, training facilities or sponsorship opportunities, follow them on Facebook or email [email protected]