Brac tennis program gets renewed support from Walkers

Children’s tennis on Cayman Brac has gained a boost with law firm Walkers committing to continue providing funding for the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands’ Sister Islands’ children’s tennis program.

“Continuity of funding is really important for programmes like these, their hold on life is tenuous without proper financial backing. So we’re really grateful to Walkers for supporting the Brac kids again for a sixth year,” commented Susan Lindsay of the Tennis Federation.

The program started in 2012, and led to tennis becoming part of introductory P.E. lessons in the Brac’s primary schools and the high school. Tennis pro Neil Fernandez of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, has been visiting regularly, incorporating his coaching into the schools’ regular sports lessons.

Layman Scott High School’s sports teacher Michael Hundt says he is a big fan of the program, pointing out that it is currently the only racket sports program available for children on the Brac.

The program has supplied the Brac schools with portable tennis nets, shorter racquets and child-friendly tennis balls, which make the game easy to pick up for young players.