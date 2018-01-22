More than 1,000 visitors – no doubt many of them staying true to their New Year’s resolutions for self-improvement – attended the inaugural “LiveWell” health, wellness and beauty event at the Camana Bay Arts and Recreation Center on Saturday.

Organized by Cayman Health, a publication of Pinnacle Media, the attendees not only witnessed fitness demonstrations, ranging from rave aerobics to chair dancing to kick boxing, but also received beauty and makeup treatments, as well as B12 infusions courtesy of ReViv, a new wellness business in Grand Cayman, and free flu shots, provided by Cayman’s Health Services Authority professionals.

All told, more than 50 exhibitors, including hospitals, clinics, medical and wellness practitioners, boutiques and spas, among others, participated in the day-long event.

According to Vicki Legge, organizer of LiveWell and Pinnacle Media co-publisher, “The concept was to focus holistically on mind, body and spirit, bringing all those different elements together.”

The event, she said, featured three stages: A Beauty Stage featuring makeovers by Kirk Freeport using their Bare Minerals products and actual cosmetic injection treatments by Beyond Basics professionals; a Fitness Pavilion with free fitness classes led by the top instructors on island; and a Health Talk Stage where experts, including physicians, presented short talks followed by question and answer sessions.

Everyone who attended donated their $10 entry fee to one of the event’s three chosen charities: Cayman Heart Fund, the Breast Cancer Foundation and Cayman HospiceCare. Volunteers from all three charities were on hand to talk about their missions.

Conference celebrates the art of living well 1 of 17

Every aspect of the event was tailored toward healthy living, with vendors, including Cayman Cabana, Green2Go, Vivo, Bay Market and Island Naturals, serving healthy homegrown food. Award-winning mixologist Simone Pagnozzi created cocktail formulas for the bar that used only organic ingredients, from the spirits to the mixers and garnishes.

A highlight of the event was a fashion show, presented and produced by Camana Bay boutique Sand Angels. The runway featured some of Cayman’s most beautiful models, attired in outfits ranging from casual wear to stylish dresses to the briefest of bikinis. Cayman designer Isy Obi, of Isy B. Design, showed off some of her latest creations.

Meanwhile, Energy Essentials had a Pilates reformer machine on display to demonstrate the benefits of core strengthening, while the Flo Motion group was exhibiting its new venture – Rave Aerobics.

Robert McLaughlin said the Rave Aerobics group currently meets for sessions every Tuesday at Cayman Cabana. He said the aim was to put the fun back into working out: “Anyone can do it. This is to try and help everyone work out in a more fun way – when people think about going to the gym and they think, ‘I’ve got to get serious; I’ve got to lift weights and look at myself in the mirror.’ No, you can have fun and build muscle and burn calories. We walk about 6,000 steps per session!”

Colleen Brummer, of Energy Essential Fitness, said of the LiveWell event: “It’s a great opportunity to showcase what we do, which focusses on Pilates and core strengthening.”

Boxer Kendall Ebanks was also on hand to promote his Performance Lab gym and talk visitors through the benefits of personal and small group training.

Doctors from Cayman Clinic discussed some of the islands’ health challenges, including childhood obesity and diabetes, and Holy Cross Hospital made a presentation on prostate and breast cancer hypofractionated radiation treatments.

Other participating healthcare organizations included Health City Cayman Islands, the Cayman Orthopedic Group, CINICO, the Health Services Authority, Helix Healthcare and Cayman Physiotherapy.

Mrs. Legge said that LiveWell Cayman was such a resounding success for both exhibitors and attendees that it may well become an annual event.

She paid tribute to the Pinnacle Media staff, especially Marketing Supervisor Taylor Vaughn, consultant Searlina Bodden and Event Supervisor Telman Wright, all of whom, along with dozens of others, assisted her in putting the event together.

Photos by Stephen Clarke and Maggie Jackson.