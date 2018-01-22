Young father killed in Eastern Avenue shooting

A 28-year-old father-of-two was shot dead outside a barber shop on Eastern Avenue, Saturday night.

Omar Bailey, who had a 1-month-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, was shot multiple times in the car park of the Walton Centre in George Town, around 9:20 p.m.

He was originally from Jamaica but had lived in Cayman for several years, working mostly in the construction trade.

His partner Margeorgia Williams said she was devastated by the news.

She said, “He has two kids, we recently just had a boy. He’s 1 month old.

“Omar was a nice, loving person, you could count on him for anything. He had his ups and downs, nobody’s perfect, but he’s not the type to pick fights or anything. You could depend on him, if I needed Pampers for the baby, if my kids ever needed anything, he would make sure we were OK.”

She said he was a good father to his children and a father figure to her children from a previous relationship.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said the shooting took place in a busy retail plaza, close to a barber shop, where people congregate to socialize.

He said the victim was standing by his car when he was shot.

“We are confident that there were several people around at the time of this offense,” he said.

Mr. Lansdown said he was concerned that graphic social media images, including a video of a man crying over the body, were circulated in the aftermath of the shooting.

He added, “We would like to put a stop to that out of courtesy to the family and out of basic human decency.

“People need to come forward and explain what they did and what they saw. That is the best way for this investigation to move forward. It is unacceptable simply to circulate images and not take responsibility for coming forward.”

“People need to stand up and be counted. We can protect witnesses, we can handle that side of things.”

Police are working on the basis that Mr. Bailey was killed by a single shooter, who fled the scene on foot.

The incident is not believed to be connected to gangs or to a recent shooting at the opposite end of Eastern Avenue. Police believe the shooter and the victim were known to each other and may have had some previous dispute.

Ms. Williams, who lived with Mr. Bailey, their son, and their children from previous relationships, said Saturday had been a regular day.

He spent the day with his son, said good night to the kids and went into town for the evening.

She heard the news that he had been shot from her mother, later in the evening.

She said Mr. Bailey had lived in Cayman for many years and was well liked.

“He was a very jovial person, he’s well known in the streets,” she added.

Kim Pars, a friend of Mr. Bailey, said she was heartbroken about the incident. She said he was a positive person who had been excited over the recent birth of his son.

“He was head over heels about his baby boy entering this world. It is sad that his kids now have to sit and ponder about not having a dad. I’m sure he will always be with them in spirit,” she said.

“He was an exceptional human being and I know for sure people like him only come around every so often.”

Police will be stepping up patrols in the Eastern Avenue area in response to this and other recent crimes.

Kenneth Bryan, the legislator for George Town Central, said growth in crime was a key concern for his constituents.

He said it was too early to comment on the details of this particular crime, but he wants to see a clearer strategy from government.

“There have been a number of robberies, a number of shootings,” Mr. Bryan said. “Does government acknowledge the seriousness of it and do they have a plan of attack. What is going to be done and where are we at in that process?

“The people of George Town Central deserve to feel safe, just like anyone else in this country.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 800-8477 (TIPS).