Cayman Prep team retain CUC Girls’ Opening Rally title

Cayman Prep retained the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League Opening Rally title Saturday at the Annex Field, after going unbeaten in round-robin play.

Taking a slightly different approach this year, the league coaches decided to implement a schedule whereby all participating schools would play as many games as possible during the day. With seven schools registered for the tournament, each school played six games, with the school amassing the most points at the end of play being crowned champions.

Participating schools included Cayman International School, Cayman Prep, George Town Primary, Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, St. Ignatius Catholic School and South Sound Schools.

Under very warm conditions, the players’ resilience and determination was exemplary.

With an uneven number of participants, all schools were required to play at least two back-to-back games to complete the schedule. The Opening Rally games were only 20 minutes in length with two halves of 10 minutes and a three minute halftime break, which made it more accommodating for the players and coaches.

The schools bringing larger squads were able to rotate their players throughout the day, however schools with smaller squads found the conditions difficult, as many of their players were playing competitive football for the very first time. But play they did and despite heat, pain and tiredness, all but one of the 21 scheduled games were completed.

Cayman Prep finished the day undefeated with 18 points from 6 victories, scoring 17 goals along the way and conceding none. Runners-up were Savannah Primary on 11 points, winning 3 games, losing 1 and drawing the other 2 and St. Ignatius rounded-off the top three with 10 points, with a record of 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw.

Fourth was Cayman International School on 9 points, fifth was South Sound Schools with 4 points, sixth was George Town Primary with 3 points and seventh was Sir John A. Cumber Primary with 2 points.

Development, participation and preparation for the regular season were the main reasons behind the Opening Rally events.

The 2018 CUC Boy’s Primary Football League Opening Rally takes centre stage Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Annex Field. The 2018 PFL and GPFL regular seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 29 at venues across Grand Cayman.