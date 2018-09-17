Caymanian joins Caribbean Football Union as administrative consultant

Cayman-born Theresa Pitcairn has joined the Caribbean Football Union as administrative consultant.

Pitcairn is an attorney from Cayman with experience spanning 27 years.

Her appointment with the CFU is for an initial period of six months, and her immediate tasks include the relocation of the secretariat from Antigua to Jamaica.

Pitcairn succeeds former General Secretary Neil Cochrane, whose term ended July 31.

She is also a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and has provided legal services to FIFA and CONCACAF.

The CFU is the official governing body of 31 football associations and federations in the Caribbean.