International trust experts host seminar in Cayman

U.K. law firm Michelmores is hosting a seminar in the Cayman Islands Thursday to update Cayman Islands private wealth professionals on the latest case law, tax issues, information management requirements and asset protection developments.

The London law firm’s International Trust Advisory Group is headed by Jonathan Riley, Jennifer Ridgway and Sara Chisholm-Batten, who will all be in Cayman for the event.

“We already work with many leading lawyers and private wealth advisors in Cayman and this is an opportunity to strengthen our ties with professionals and the jurisdiction as a whole,” Mr. Riley, partner, said.

Michelmores will be joined by Shan Warnock-Smith QC and Andrew De La Rosa from ICT Chambers in the Cayman Islands. Ms. Warnock-Smith is ranked among the leading Silks in her field and Andrew De La Rosa has been instructed as counsel in a number of the largest international inheritance and trust disputes of recent years.

The event will be chaired by Ms. Warnock-Smith, while Mr. De La Rosa will lead a round table discussion on anti-Bartlett clauses and trustees’ liability.

The seminar will also include a session regarding trust drafting and how recent case law has highlighted the different views a court can take in respect of trust powers. Michelmores will also provide a need-to-know update on U.K. tax issues for Cayman trustees and comment on trustees’ challenges when managing information they hold.

The seminar will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 from 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should email Emma Parker at [email protected] or call 325-3041 for more information.