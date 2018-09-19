​​Boys’ Primary Football League Opening Rally set for Saturday

With the girls successfully kicking-off the new primary school football competition this past Saturday, the boys now take centre stage. The 2018 CUC Primary Football League Opening Rally takes place Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the traditional home of local football, the T.E. McField Sports Field (Annex Field) in George Town.

Four-time champions Cayman Prep had their record-setting consecutive run halted last year when St. Ignatius Catholic School emerged as Opening Rally title winners following an entertaining 2-1 final victory over Red Bay Primary School. Cayman Prep rallied to grab third spot after overcoming Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-1 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

The Opening Rally is always highly entertaining and very competitive with 11 schools scheduled to participate this year including defending Opening Rally champions St. Ignatius Catholic School, Cayman International School, Cayman Prep, George Town Primary, Red Bay Primary, Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, Prospect Primary, Cayman Brac, NorthEast Schools and Triple C.

The Opening Rally is an exciting, fast-paced one-day tournament with games being a short 10 minutes per half with no offsides. Games must end with a winner. If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties and sudden death penalties will decide the victor.

The first round of play is the group stage with schools being divided into three zones, where schools play each other once in their respective zones. The top two top schools from each zone and the two best third place schools advance to the second round – the quarter finals, which is the first knockout stage. From the quarter finals, the semifinalists are decided with the resulting two winners advancing to the final and the two losers playing for third and fourth place.

Fans of the beautiful game and youth sports generally are invited to make their way to the Annex Field Saturday to cheer on the youngsters.