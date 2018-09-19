​​Burglars smash through walls to rob four businesses

Cayman Police are looking for burglars who broke into four establishments in Cayman Business Park in George Town by smashing through drywall and tiles early Wednesday morning.

The burglars entered the Huldah Avenue premises by breaking the front door glass pane at The Bump Boutique, a maternity wear store. Once inside, they smashed the drywall on two walls in the interior of the shop to gain access to the Wellness Centre and the law offices of A. Steve McField and Associates. From Mr. McField’s office, the thieves then knocked through tiles and drywall to enter Food for Thought Caterers, from which they stole a laptop, iPad and cash.

Food for Thought’s Wayne O’Connor said he’d never seen such a “brazen” break-in, “coming through the walls … smashing tiles and sheetrock and through the walls of four units.”

“They took my iPad, laptop … look at the mess,” Mr. O’Connor said, opening the door to his office where the thieves had emptied filing cabinets, scattered papers and overturned desk chairs.

Mr. O’Connor said the theft of his laptop had set him back professionally, as that is where he kept the names and contact details of clients and details of functions he had been hired to cater for.

“They got away with some cash but not a lot,” he added. “There was a small amount of float taken from Gateway [to India] … it’s the Indian takeout delivery service that operates out of the kitchen at night.”

Wellness Centre owner Shannon Seymour said never in her 14 years in the building had she ever had anything like this happen.

“It’s an inconvenience and a frightening thing for staff to have to go through … the good thing is all they took was a small amount of cash. No one was hurt and nothing of any value was taken,” she said.

Virginia Gendron and Brittani McGregor, owners of The Bump Boutique, showed police a smashed glass pane near the front entrance to the store as a possible entry point. When Ms. Gendron and Ms. McGregor arrived at their shop Wednesday morning, they found the front door of the Wellness Centre next door was open, leading them to believe that that was the burglars’ exit point.

Ms. Gendron said the shop’s stock was intact but a little money used for float was taken from the cash register.

“There was at least two burglars minimum,” said Ms. Gendron. “That little hole they made to the Wellness Centre, I can’t get through. I think it was some skinny person,” she said inspecting the gaping hole left by the burglars.

“It was just really malicious, like, nasty, nasty evil,” said Ms. McGregor. “Strata needs to take more precaution. We haven’t had security lights outside the block since we moved in.”

Steve McField, owner of A. Steve McField and Associates, said the burglars broke through the interior walls to get into his offices.

“I was on my way to the radio station but usually come by the office to wait for Gilbert McLean,” he said. “I got here around 6:05 a.m., turned on the lights and going into the office I noticed the shelf overturned and the books on the ground.”

He came out of the building and called police.

On Wednesday morning, scenes of crime officers were dusting the premises for prints.

“They pulled out drawers, pushed down books, went though the files for money, but did not take any equipment,” Mr. McField said. “Then they tried smashing the wall in one office to get to Food for Thought. When that didn’t work, they went in the bathroom and smashed that wall, which led back into my office. They smashed another wall until they finally got through.”

Police Inspector Courtney Myles of the Neighbourhood Police Department, who was at the scene Wednesday, said he had talked to the proprietors of the premises that had been hit by the burglars.