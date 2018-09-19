Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspected cocaine offenses after stopping his car on Walkers Road early Monday morning.

Officers on patrol stopped the grey Honda Fit the man was driving and detected a scent of ganja coming from the car, police said. They searched the driver and the car and found a container with several packets of cocaine inside. The man, of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and consumption of cocaine.

He remained in police custody Wednesday.