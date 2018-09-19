Police also made five arrests for DUI over the weekend of Sept. 14-16.

In one incident, on Friday, Sept. 14, at about 11 p.m., officers on patrol on Shedden Road came upon a traffic collision at the intersection of North Sound Road. A silver BMW and a black Honda Fit had collided.

Officers spoke to the drivers of both vehicles and detected the scent of alcohol on the breath of the Honda driver. They also determined that the insurance and registration of the Honda were expired.

A roadside breath test was conducted and the driver, a 29-year-old woman of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a reading of 0.105 percent, in addition to driving without insurance and using a vehicle with expired registration. She was later bailed.