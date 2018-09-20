Fresh off a second-place finish in the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League last season, Roma United Sports Club is looking to build on that performance while strengthening its youth program.

The men’s team has started training for the 2018/19 campaign under the guidance of head coach Oral Wiltshire.

“We’re here and we want to dominate. I think last year’s performance was not only a taste of what is to come but it is a product out there … the entertainment and quality performance for the fans,” said Wiltshire.

Training sessions are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Annex from 7-9 p.m. The head coach said a special emphasis is being placed on training, as that is where titles are won.

The club, which has a strong base among the local Jamaican community, is welcoming new players to join its ranks. New players will be put through a vetting process to ensure they meet the club’s values.

Wiltshire said the core remains intact, but he has identified areas of need when attracting new talent to help with the club’s title quest. “We fell short on goals, so we’re looking at getting some strikers, added strength in the midfield and centre back,” he said.

Returning to the team is assistant coach Gregory Malcom, who joined toward the end of last season. He also serves as assistant manager and is valuable on the bench as a qualified medic.

Another coach, Jermaine Thompson, has also joined the club ahead of the upcoming season. His focus for the men’s team will be utilizing his talents as a goalkeeper coach to bolster the squad’s cadre of keepers.

He has been involved in football at the school and parish level in Jamaica, including being a coach at Paul Bogle High School for more than eight years, as well as stints at Morant Bay High School and Seaforth High School. With this background, he has been identified as playing an important role in developing Roma United Sports Club’s youth program, which is expected to field at least an Under-13 side in the upcoming season. There are also plans for an Under-15 team.

“Roma is pleased to be expanding our reach and focusing on youth development. A strong youth programme will serve as a feeder into the senior men’s team,” said Roma United Sports Club President Robert Sairsingh.

He added, “We look forward not only to be winning titles but also contributing to the development of the sport and the community in the Cayman Islands.”

“We hope to win the competition, so whoever sponsors us will be sponsoring the champion team at the end of the season. We came second by one point and although we fell short, we are looking to build on this and come out on top.”

Public Relations Officer Aldington Stephenson welcomed corporate partners to throw their support behind the club and its initiatives. He added that by doing that, businesses will realize several benefits.

“Roma has a large fan base and because of that, whoever are our main sponsors will see their logos on our shirts. We will also put up banners at our games. [We have a] large Jamaican base in terms of players and fans. Businesses that cater to Jamaicans will benefit from this exposure,” Stephenson said.

For more information about the club, including playing and sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected]