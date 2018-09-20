​Governor officially removed from post

Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury has been officially removed from his post following an investigation in London into unspecified allegations.

The U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office has remained silent on the nature of the accusations against Mr. Choudhury and it appears the people of the Cayman Islands may never be told why the governor was pulled from his post.

The FCO considers the matter an internal disciplinary measure and has indicated it is unwilling to provide any information about the allegations or whether they were substantiated.

A two-sentence statement from the Governor’s Office, issued Thursday afternoon, said:

“Following an investigation into a number of allegations Mr. Choudhury will not return to the Cayman Islands as Governor, but will return to another diplomatic posting in London.

“A short term successor will be appointed soon while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is under way.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has been in Barbados this week speaking at a blockchain conference, said he was made aware of the situation Thursday in a phone call with the Minister for the British Overseas Territories Lord Tariq Ahmad.

He said the government is relieved the matter is coming to a conclusion but had no further details or comment at this time.

Opposition leader Ezzard Miller said the refusal of the FCO to divulge any information was “an insult to every fair-minded Caymanian.”

He added, “This demonstrates a total lack of respect by the FCO. It is unfortunately a rollback to darker colonial days many of us do not wish to revisit.”

Mr. Choudhury was less than three months into his stint as governor when he was summoned back to London in June.

He had been well received in Cayman in his opening months in the job and a petition was circulated in July calling for him to be reinstated.