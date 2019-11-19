This year’s Joint Ministerial Council meeting between the UK government and British Overseas Territories has been postponed.

The meeting is usually held in London in November and presents an opportunity for OT leaders to meet with UK ministerial officials to discuss areas of concern.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson, responding Tuesday to queries from the Cayman Compass on the status of the JMC, said the annual meeting had been rescheduled due to the pre-election period. The UK is set to head to the polls on 12 Dec.

“A date will be announced in due course,” the FCO representative said.

Earlier this year Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is the current chair of the UK Overseas Territories Association, hosted the pre-JMC meeting in Cayman.

At that meeting fellow OT leaders held talks on the agenda items they wanted to address in their London meeting.

Among the areas up for discussion were the constitutional issues raised by leaders following the imposition of beneficial ownership registers, as well as the Foreign Affairs Committee report which recommended same-sex marriages be imposed if OT governments do not address the issue.

Leaders also discussed a joint Caribbean OT-wide oil spill clean-up, trade, banking in small jurisdictions and an oceans policy update.

The agenda items the leaders also intend to tackle in the JMC include frozen pensions, Brexit, FinTech, health, and active engagement with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The Compass reached out to the premier’s office for comment on the JMC postponement.

In a brief statement, the office said the delayed meeting will not impact the agenda outlined this year.

What is the JMC meeting?

The annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) brings together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK ministers and is the principle forum for reviewing and implementing strategies for promoting the security and good governance of the OTs and their economic and social development.