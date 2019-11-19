Aysha Jackson and Kary Claybourn of the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands recently brightened the day of local school children by donating equipment to government primary schools.

The federation had previously aided some local physical education teachers in coaching tennis, and the equipment donation was made in the hopes that local students will get involved in the sport. Gloria Bell of the Department of Education Services accepted the donation on behalf of local students and teachers.

“The [department] greatly appreciated the generous donation of tennis equipment to our Primary Schools in addition to the coaching sessions that were provided to the teachers in October,” said Bell in a press release. “With these additional resources, teachers will be better equipped to confidently and competently teach the new PE curriculum which includes tennis as part of net and ball skills. This also gives our students an opportunity to be exposed to an additional sport.”

Claybourn, vice president of the Tennis Federation, said she was pleased to make the donation.

“The federation was delighted to be able to present the government primary schools with the tennis equipment we had been sent by the International Tennis Federation based in the UK,” she said. “We want all the children to experience the fun and excitement of this wonderful sport.”