The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands recently wrapped up the second round of the PwC Junior Circuit after two days of competition at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The event, held 27-28 Feb., featured top junior players competing throughout four age groups plus doubles.

The 10-and-unders played a round robin, with Ava Pierre winning all of her matches to top the division. Max Hoppe took second, followed by Philip Begg-Smith in third.

In the 12-and-under round robin, Liliana Goss defeated newcomer Elias Drobac to place first, and Aaron Rajamohan took third.

Albert Berksoy was victorious in the 14-and-under group after a series of competitive games against Abi Andersen in the final. Charles Begg-Smith was third and Daniel Suico won the consolation draw.

The 18-and-under matches also proved competitive, with an exciting final in which Zach Jackson defeated Jakub Neveril to win his first title in that age group. Jay Jackson placed third and the consolation was won by George Zimmerman.

The tournament also showcased a pair of doubles matches.

Pierre and partner Mico Samson won their 12-and-under match, with Charles Begg-Smith and Berksoy taking the 14-and-under honours.

The next tournament will be held at the Courts at The Ritz-Carlton from 23-25 April.