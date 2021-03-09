ICCI Celebrates the Graduating Class of 2020

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, the International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) held its 48th commencement ceremony at Clifton Hunter High School to celebrate the Class of 2020.

The ceremony opened with the grand Form Guard & “Colour” Party Processional by the Cayman Islands’ Cadet Corps. The graduating class, the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, families, and friends were elated to have the Governor of the Cayman Islands, His Excellency, Hon. Martyn Keith Roper bringing congratulatory remarks during the evening’s proceedings. Presiding over the graduation ceremony was ICCI President, Dr. Byron Coon, who was joined on the platform by President Emerita Dr. Elsa Cummings; Chairman of the ICCI Board of Trustees, Mr. Wayne McManus; the Governor of the Cayman Islands, His Excellency Hon. Martyn Keith Roper; Heather Bodden, keynote speaker, Dr. Aleza Beverly, Dean and Chief Academic Officer; Melisa Bent Hamilton, Registrar; ICCI Board of Trustees and faculty. We were also pleased to have the Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Mr. Alva Suckoo, Mr. Chris Saunders present in the audience.

The student speaker for the Class of 2020 was Ms. Nadia Martinez-Ebanks, a stellar student with the highest overall grade point average (GPA) in Business Administration. Nadia shared the highpoints of her journey at the college as well as the challenges of being employed as Team Leader at Walkers, spouse, mom, and student—especially during this last year of the pandemic. She teasingly gave Governor Roper (and God) a thumbs up for keeping us all safe while other countries experienced staggering numbers of lives lost

MBA degree graduate, Yvette Cacho, had the distinguished honor to introduce the keynote speaker, Ms. Heather Bodden, lifelong Cayman Islands’ community leader, former ICCI Board of Trustees member, and treasured friend of the College.

Class of 2020

The ICCI degree candidates of the International College of the Cayman Islands Class of 2020 are:

Master of Business Administration: Cirline G. Cambridge-Pompey, Yvette Cacho, David Lobo

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Kady Hydes (Cum Laude), Nadia Martinez-Ebanks (Magna Cum Laude), Chelsea Rankin, Shanice Walton (Cum Laude)

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting Concentration: Lucas Byrnes, Lissette Carter, Nacelia Hull, Lisa Royal, Mariah Webb (Magna Cum Laude)

Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Finance Concentration: Jerica Hurlston, Danya Rankine

Associate of Science in Business: Venlyn Daley-Barrett, Kiarrah Hayden, Tyra Walton, Hannah Welcome

Associate of Science in Business, Accounting Concentration: Sabrina Ebanks

Associate of Science in General Studies: Copeland Hull, Okessa Powery

On behalf of the Class of 2020 and the college as a whole, we say thanks to all our corporate investors who continue to support our students so that they may have access to the type of education that makes our graduates successful in the marketplace.

This year, RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited, was awarded the Floris McCoy-McField Memorial Award for Institutional Growth and Development. RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) has been ICCI’s Primary and Excellence Commencement Sponsor for the past five years and has participated in numerous Career Readiness Sessions and will be offering workshops for students and the public in March on personal finance (contact ICCI for more information).