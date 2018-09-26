Thirteen students get Greenlight Re scholarship

Reinsurance company Greenlight Re has awarded 13 recipients in its 2018 fall semester scholarship program.

The program assists students pursuing bachelor’s and associate degrees and certificate programs, ranging from nursing to computer sciences at the University College Cayman Islands, International College of the Cayman Islands and overseas universities.

According to Greenlight Re, it receives applications from students of all backgrounds. For over 10 years, the scholarship program has provided monetary assistance to many Cayman students who wish to further their tertiary education. The company has granted a total of $107,713 on scholarships over the past three years.

The philosophy behind the scholarship program is to allow recipients to obtain degrees or vocational training in the field of their choice, the company stated.

For more information on

eligibility and the application

process, contact [email protected]