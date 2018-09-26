An assault captured on video led to the appearance of Adam Joel Bodden in Summary Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Bodden, 33, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a man on Friday, Sept. 21, outside a bar and restaurant in Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Road.

Both Crown counsel Garcia Kelly and defense attorney Prathna Bodden said the defendant had made admissions about the incident. Ms. Bodden asked, however, that the matter be adjourned so that she could take full instructions before Mr. Bodden entered his plea.

Mr. Kelly told Magistrate Philippa McFarlane that police became aware of the incident late Saturday night after seeing a video posted on social media.

He said Mr. Bodden and the complainant knew each other quite well and had a history of “just not getting along. They have a previous history of a violent nature.”

He told the court that the complainant attended the bar and restaurant that night and had a few drinks. Mr. Bodden approached him and the complainant told Mr. Bodden to leave him alone and then turned his back. This infuriated Mr. Bodden, who punched, kicked and slapped the complainant. The injured man received a black eye and bruises and his glasses were broken.

When Mr. Bodden was questioned, he said the other man had made a rude comment about his (Mr. Bodden’s) mother and that was what infuriated him.

The Crown asked for remand in custody on the basis that there was a risk of flight by the defendant and there was concern about possible further action against the complainant.

Ms. Bodden pointed out that the defendant was a man of good character and this was his first offense. In the circumstances, a custodial sentence was unlikely – there would probably be a probation order with a condition of attending an anger management program, she suggested.

She said the complainant was not willing to proceed initially and was not interested in compensation, either.

The magistrate set bail conditions to include surrender of passport, surety in the sum of $950, residence at the defendant’s West Bay address, and a curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The magistrate also set a condition that Mr. Bodden not interfere in any way with prosecution witnesses: no contact, no WhatsApp or any other communication.

The matter was set for mention on Oct. 2.

Following Mr. Bodden’s court appearance, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued the following statement: “We understood the community’s alarm when this clip circulated last weekend and responded quickly to it. An arrest was made Monday afternoon, a case prepared, and charges obtained expeditiously this morning from crown counsel, who reviewed the matter overnight. It is important that such flagrant public violence is firmly and quickly responded to, whenever possible,” said Robert Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations.