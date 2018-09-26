Fire Service: No more signs of smoke at shredded tire fire

The Fire Service reported Wednesday afternoon that checks of the South Sound site used to store tire-derived aggregate, which has been smoldering since last week, showed no signs of smoke or fire.

According to a statement from the Fire Service, the site owners were in the process of installing a water sprinkler system which will provide a constant water supply on top of the stack.

“While this measure will provide some cooling, the Fire Service is also requiring that the large stack be broken up into smaller stacks, and the site owners have committed to exploring options to achieve this in the immediate future,” the statement read.

In a bid to prevent future fire hazards involving piles of shredded tire which are used as aggregate, the Fire Service has been speaking with the site owners and other owners of similar sites used to store this type of aggregate.