The Caribbean Utilities Company advised of an email scam circulating Wednesday that falsely used the company name.

“We are aware of an email masquerading as an official CUC communication with the Subject: New Invoice. This email is not from our system. Our email addresses end with ‘@cuc.ky,’” the company said on social media.

“If you at any time doubt the validity of an email, before clicking on any links, please contact our Customer Service team at [email protected] or via phone at 949-5200.”