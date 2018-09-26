On Sunday, Cayman’s equestrians tacked up for the start of the show jumping season, with the kickoff of the first leg of the 2018-19 National Jumping Series.

Organized by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, the show was held at the Equestrian Center located on the Linford Pierson Highway in George Town.

In addition to the National Jumping Series, an introductory cross-rail jumping class was held in the morning for novice riders and horses.

Highlights of the day include wins by Olivia Ziemniak in both the .60 meter and .70 meter classes, the latter of which was the most exciting competition of the day.

Four of the six entries made the jump off, and the top three placings were separated by a little more than a second.

Competing for the first time in the CIEF’s National Jumping Series were Madison Ameline, Sierra Martin, Rosana Stroh and Gina Lomas, who won the .60 meter horse class on JR Booming Gun.

The nonprofit Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation says its mission is to grow equestrian sport in the Cayman Islands and support athletes competing for Cayman in international competition.

The next horse show on the Equestrian Federation calendar is the second leg of the National Jumping Series, which will be held on Oct. 14 at the Equestrian Center at 8 a.m. As always, spectators are welcome and admission is free.