ICCI celebrates 50th anniversary

On 24 Sept., the International College of the Cayman Islands marked its 50th year of providing tertiary education to the community.

It will be holding a celebration at the George Town Yacht Club on Friday to which the public is invited.

In early 1967, a small group of Caymanians and Americans thought of starting a private, not-for-profit independent institution of higher education in the Cayman Islands.

Floris McCoy McField, a Caymanian teacher, mentioned the idea to a founding committee organised by J. Hugh and Elsa Cummings. After several years of planning and establishing itself financially, the International College of the Cayman Islands opened its doors to students on 24 Sept. 1970.

Over the past 50 years, ICCI has graduated 2,000-plus alumni who have worked in the private and public sectors globally.

In 1973, ICCI established the first radio station in the Cayman Islands: Radio ICCI 101.1 FM.

On Friday, Radio ICCI 101.1 FM will broadcast live from the George Town Yacht Club, starting at 2pm, featuring three one-hour segments: Past, Present, and Future. Local residents are invited to listen in and embrace the struggles and successes that this important institution has had over the years.

From 5-7:30pm, the ICCI board of trustees, alumni, staff, faculty and students invite the community to assemble at the club for a meet-and-greet to recognise this monumental milestone.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, punch, ceremonial cake, and a cash bar.

At 5:30pm, Governor Martyn Roper will be present for the recognition of the founders and pioneers of ICCI.