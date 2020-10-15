Opening a new business in the middle of a global pandemic can be daunting.

As many businesses are struggling to survive in the absence of the tourist trade, Beautyshape, a European fitness and slimming centre, launched at the Strand Friday, 9 Oct.

Owner Gergana ‘Gigi’ Nikolaeva says she is convinced of the benefits of her product: Exercise and massage-therapy machines from Europe that are a first in Cayman and new to the Caribbean.

“To be honest, because I have experienced the machines, I am very confident they will work,” she says.

The InfraShape and BoduShape machines at the centre combine cardio exercise with vacuum massage, infrared heating, collagen lamps and aromatherapy.

The exercise machines contain the bike or treadmill in “a slimming capsule”. The user wears a skirt that attaches to and seals the capsule to create a vacuum from the chest down, which increases the resistance, according to Nikolaeva.

The combination of different treatments with exercise predominantly targets weight loss.

She had the idea for the business when she tested the machines herself in her home country of Bulgaria. “I tried the machines during my summer vacation two years ago and I managed to lose two dress sizes in four weeks.”

However, the exercise is not just about weight loss, she says, but also about feeling happy and energised.