Sports and Fitness Expo this weekend

The Sportista Sports & Fitness Expo takes place at Camana Bay Arts and Recreation Centre on Saturday.

The free event will run from 9am to 6pm. Organisers hope to attract a variety of exhibitors from the community, who will give attendees an opportunity to find out about the many different ways to get active and stay healthy in Cayman.

Exhibitors range from gyms, personal trainers, physiotherapy centres and meal preparation companies, to dance studios, table tennis, squash, swimming, boxing and running clubs.

Visitors can try their hand at new sports, learn about nutrition, pick up new sportswear and equipment, and meet and hear from some sporting personalities.

Sportista Manager Josephine Montoya said pulling this exciting event together has reminded them how dynamic and diverse the health, sports and fitness community is in Cayman.

“There is truly something for everyone who may be looking for ways to improve their health, get more active or just meet people who have the same interests. I hope the public will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about what’s out there, and maybe try a new sport this summer,” Montoya said.

Other activities include a fashion show, and demonstrations from exhibitors will take place throughout the day. Raffles and special discounts will be offered by several exhibitors.

For more information about the Sportista Sports & Fitness Expo, call 623‑8823 or email [email protected]