Cayman swimming against world’s best

Cayman’s swimmers have begun competing at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, proving their mettle alongside the best the world has to offer in their chosen disciplines.

Brett Fraser, Cayman’s most decorated swimmer at the FINA World Championships, will take the plunge in the opening heats of the 50-metre freestyle on Friday. Fraser, a former Olympian and a gold medallist at the 2011 Pan American Games, will head to the 2019 Pan Am Games after South Korea.

Jordan Crooks swam in both the 100-metre and 200-metre freestyle for Cayman over the last week, finishing 78th in the 100 with a time of 52.36 and 59th in the 200 with a time of 1:56.33.

Lauren Hew, who will also be competing in the Pan Am Games, finished 56th in the 100-metre freestyle in 59.57 on Thursday. She will also swim in the 50-metre freestyle on Saturday. Raya Embury-Brown finished 41st in the 400-metre freestyle on Sunday and will compete in the 800-metre freestyle on Friday.