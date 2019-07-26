Cayman primed to compete in Pan Am Games

Brett Fraser and Lauren Hew will be travelling directly from one top-flight competition to another.

Fraser and Hew, who are currently competing in the FINA Swimming World Championships in South Korea, will head straight to Peru for the Pan American Games as soon as they are done.

Fraser and Hew are part of a six-athlete delegation for Cayman to the Pan Am Games, which will officially open at 6pm Friday with a gala opening ceremony at the Estadio Nacional de Peru.

Gymnast Raegan Rutty, who will be competing in the floor exercise, vault, uneven bars and all-around, was the only Cayman athlete at Wednesday evening’s welcome ceremony.

The gymnastics competition will begin on Saturday, and the event finals will be held next week.

Kemar Hyman will run the 100-metre dash for Cayman for the second straight Pan Am Games, and Jesse Jackson will represent Cayman in sailing in the Laser Standard competition. The semi-finals for the 100-metres will be held on Tuesday, 6 Aug., and the finals will be raced the following day.

The sailing competition will begin on Saturday, 3 Aug.

The heats for the swimming competition will not begin until 9 Aug.

Fraser, who won Cayman’s only gold at the Pan Am Games in 2011, in the 200-metre freestyle, will be competing in the 50-metre freestyle, 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre butterfly.

Hew will be swimming the 50-metre freestyle, the 100-metre freestyle and the 200-metre freestyle, and John Bodden will race the 200-metre butterfly, the 400-metre freestyle and the 1,500-metre freestyle.

Cayman has won six medals total at the Pan Am Games, and three of them came in 2011. Fraser has the only gold, and his brother Shaune Fraser has two silvers and a bronze.

Kareem Streete-Thompson won Cayman’s first medal at the Games with a silver in the long jump in 1999, and Cydonie Mothersill won a silver in the women’s 200-metres sprint in 2003.