Lauren Fullerton earned a pair of titles earlier this month at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club as the PwC Tennis Junior Circuit resumed competition for the first time since Cayman’s COVID-19 lockdown.

18-and-under results Singles

1st place: Lauren Fullerton

2nd place: Jakub Neveril

3rd place: Willow Wilkinson Doubles

1st place: Fullerton/Wilkinson 14-and-under results Singles

1st place: Rafael Wejbora

2nd place: Albert Berksoy

3rd place: George Zimmerman

Consolation winner: Jay Jackson Doubles

1st place: Ellison/Richardson 12-and-under results Singles

1st place: Mico Samson

2nd place: Leo Frank

3rd place: Daniel Suico

Consolation winner: Enzo De Sa Subiotto 10-and-under results Singles

1st place: Lillian Goss

2nd place: Aaron Rajamohan

3rd place: Ava Pierre

Fullerton won the tournament’s 18-and-under singles division before partnering with Willow Wilkinson to win the age group’s doubles title as well.

Lillian Goss (10-and-under), Mico Samson (12-and-under) and Rafael Wejbora (14-and-under) also won singles titles in their respective age groups. Phin Ellison and Joshua Richardson won the 14-and-under doubles title.

