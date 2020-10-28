Lauren Fullerton earned a pair of titles earlier this month at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club as the PwC Tennis Junior Circuit resumed competition for the first time since Cayman’s COVID-19 lockdown.
18-and-under results
Singles
1st place: Lauren Fullerton
2nd place: Jakub Neveril
3rd place: Willow Wilkinson
Doubles
1st place: Fullerton/Wilkinson
14-and-under results
Singles
1st place: Rafael Wejbora
2nd place: Albert Berksoy
3rd place: George Zimmerman
Consolation winner: Jay Jackson
Doubles
1st place: Ellison/Richardson
12-and-under results
Singles
1st place: Mico Samson
2nd place: Leo Frank
3rd place: Daniel Suico
Consolation winner: Enzo De Sa Subiotto
10-and-under results
Singles
1st place: Lillian Goss
2nd place: Aaron Rajamohan
3rd place: Ava Pierre
Fullerton won the tournament’s 18-and-under singles division before partnering with Willow Wilkinson to win the age group’s doubles title as well.
Lillian Goss (10-and-under), Mico Samson (12-and-under) and Rafael Wejbora (14-and-under) also won singles titles in their respective age groups. Phin Ellison and Joshua Richardson won the 14-and-under doubles title.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.