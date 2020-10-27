Camana Bay sponsors ‘Innovate’ sculpture exhibit

It is easier than ever to take in the arts at Camana Bay with the opening of a new pop-up exhibit – ‘Innovate’ – in a space on the Paseo.

This is the latest event Camana Bay is sponsoring to encourage an appreciation for the arts and support for local artisans.

Awardart Gallery, run by local artist Avril Ward, has curated ‘Innovate’, which features 17 ceramic and metal sculptures by artist Yonier Powery. This is Powery’s second solo show with the gallery, and Ward calls his sculptures “highly detailed”, “whimsical” and “entertaining”.

“Yonier’s ceramic craftsmanship is clearly on display,” said Ward, who added that she is passionate about encouraging local artists and – as an artist herself – knows how challenging it can be to get your work seen.

She prides herself on curating works of contemporary fine art that are of a very high standard, but also accessible to all.

“Art spaces can be intimidating, and my goal with Awardart Gallery is to teach people to simply browse and enjoy art and feel free to ask questions,” she said.

“We are always pleased to partner with local artists to help support the community and showcase their works to a broader audience,” said Jo Gammage, senior brand manager at Dart.

“I really appreciate Camana Bay supporting local artists,” Ward said. “For me, personally, I had to vacate my Awardart Gallery premises due to a tenant shift caused by upheaval from COVID-19, so I approached Dart for a venue as I had already scheduled this solo show for Yonier Powery’s work. They were quick to respond and very helpful in accommodating me, and I am very grateful.”

The pop-up exhibit will be open in the space across from Books & Books, next to Island Jewellers, for a six-week period, running from 29 Oct. through 6 Dec. Opening hours for viewing are from 12-5:30 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, although Ward is available by appointment if these hours do not suit.

Entry is free and all are welcome.